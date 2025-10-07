Angola: Mid-Autumn Festival Strengthens Angola/China Cultural Ties

Calumbo — Angolans and Chinese celebrated the "Mid-Autumn Festival," also known as the Moon Festival, on Sunday (5) with a gastronomic event, marking the strengthening of friendship and cultural ties between the two peoples.

According to a press release to which ANGOP had access on Monday (06), the event was promoted by China Railway (CR) 20 Group International and held under the theme, "China and Angola, united to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival."

The company has been operating in Angola since 2004, in the construction industry.

During the event, CR-20 director Zhang Hongyan explained to those present, using illustrative images and explanations in Portuguese, the importance of celebrating this date, emphasizing the significance of mooncakes and the tradition of gathering with family.

They also provided brief training on how to make mooncakes and their national language.

One of the employees who made her first mooncake expressed her satisfaction and admiration for the artistry involved in its preparation, while another learned to pronounce a few words in Mandarin.

The Moon Festival is a popular celebration in China to commemorate food abundance and the unity of people. It takes place on the 15th day of the 8th lunar month of the Chinese calendar, usually in mid-Sept of the Gregorian calendar, which coincides with the autumnal equinox of the solar calendar.

For the Chinese, this is the ideal time, when the moon is full and at its greatest splendor, to celebrate the summer harvest.

The note highlights that this festival is observed in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia.