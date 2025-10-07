Angola: Huíla Hosts National Junior Volleyball Championships

6 October 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lubango — The city of Lubango, southern province of Huíla, will host the national junior volleyball championships for both genders from this Tuesday to Sunday (12), with12 teams attending the competition.

The event is an initiative of the Angolan Volleyball Federation, in partnership with the local volleyball association.

Salesianos de Benguela, Misto do Namibe, Império, and Sporting da Huíla (men's) have already confirmed their participation.

On the women race, club as Salesianos de Benguela, Misto do Namibe, Sporting da Huíla, and Benfica da Huíla have also confirmed.

Speaking to ANGOP Monday (06), in the host city, the technical director of the Angolan Volleyball Federation (FAV), Hernani Bastos, stated that the event brings together 112 athletes of both gender, in a joint initiative aimed at popularizing the sport in the country.

According to the official, the technical meeting with the teams is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Monday and should define the details of the competitive calendar.

The official also reported that Volei Clube de Luanda, in the men's and women's categories, as well as Petro de Luanda, are absent from this edition of the championship for administrative issues.

Volei Clube de Luanda, in both genders, are the defending champions.

