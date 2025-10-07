Angola: Huíla Expects to Harvest Over 508k Tons of Several Products in 2025/26

Lubango — Authorities from the province of Huíla expect to harvest 508,157 tons of various foods in the 2025/2026 agricultural campaign, which begins on the 14th, almost 200k more than the previous season.

The forecast points to a harvest of 303,669 tons of corn, 62,790 tons of sorghum, and 51,120 tons of Pennisetum glaucum, a result dependent on rainfall, given that 90% of agriculture is still dryland.

Speaking to ANGOP on Friday (03), in Lubango, the director of the Provincial Office of Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries, Pedro Conde, stated that 364,104 tons of fertilizers are needed for the season.

According to the source, a total of 181,602 tons of NKP fertilizers (12-24-12), 121,068 tons of ammonium sulfate, 60,534 tons of urea, 800 tons of dolostone and 100 tons of organic fertilizer would be needed.

He detailed that the sector still awaits 8,418 tons of corn seeds, 2,359 tons of sorghum, 1,753 tons of Pennisetum glaucum, 1,295 tons of beans, 750 tons of soybeans, 58 tons of peanuts, and 17 tons of wheat.

Regarding work tools, the official noted that the campaign requires the provision of 5,000 hoes and the same number of machetes, 1,000 axes, 20,000 plows, 500 backpack sprayers, 100 grain threshers, and 150 power tillers.

For the 2025/2026 agri-campaign, 358,696 peasant families are mobilized, organized into 835 associations, distributed across 2,782 villages in the 23 municipalities that make up the province of Huíla.