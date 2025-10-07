Central Africa: Rwanda to Teach Kinyarwanda, Culture to Citizens Abroad

The Rwandan Senate is pushing for a revamp of how Kinyarwanda and Rwandan culture are taught to citizens living abroad, citing outdated materials, lack of coordination, and weak parental involvement.

According to The New Times, Rwanda's digital newspaper, the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, and Security on Monday presented a report highlighting challenges in current teaching methods and materials.

Among the issues noted was that many of the materials in use were designed without considering learners' ages,' the media reported.

"Parents' participation in teaching their children Kinyarwanda, and in transmitting values and culture, remains inadequate," said Senator Hadija Ndangiza Murangwa, committee chair.

She acknowledged that programmes such as Itorero Indangamirwa have been key in bringing young Rwandans from the diaspora to the country to learn about national values, but added that more must be done to reach those unable to travel.

While several diaspora communities have set up schools and cultural centres teaching Kinyarwanda, traditional dance, and history, the report noted a lack of coordination among institutions.

"There are instances where one institution implements a programme without the knowledge of others," Murangwa said. "We need a harmonized framework to ensure that Rwandans abroad, especially the youth, have access to coherent and updated materials on culture and history."

The Committee recommended restructuring teaching materials according to learners' age and proficiency.

"The way a four-year-old learns the language cannot be the same as a twelve-year-old," Murangwa explained. She added that over 2,500 books have already been sent to Rwandan embassies worldwide and that a digital application has been launched to improve access.

Over the next three years, Rwanda plans to increase the number of schools teaching Kinyarwanda and culture abroad from 25 to 50, with separate programmes for children and parents to suit each group's needs.

Other Senators emphasized standardizing learning materials and encouraging families abroad to speak Kinyarwanda daily. Senator Télesphore Ngarambe suggested using cultural festivals, traditional dance competitions, and youth contests to make learning more engaging.

Senator Penina Uwimbabazi highlighted that some diaspora parents do not speak Kinyarwanda, making it harder to pass the language and culture to their children. One solution proposed is involving young Rwandans or students abroad to assist in teaching families.

The programme is expected to target up to 500,000 Rwandans globally, with interest growing through initiatives like sports events in Virginia, USA, which combine games with cultural learning.

Senator Jean Pierre Dusingizemungu cautioned that teaching Rwandan history, particularly the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, requires careful attention to avoid misleading narratives. Continuous training for educators is essential to preserve historical truth.

The Senate recommended expanding Itorero civic programmes abroad, scaling up digital learning tools, and using sports and arts as platforms for cultural education. They also called for stronger cultural diplomacy to enhance Rwanda's international image while fostering unity among diaspora communities.

"When Rwandans abroad speak their language, live according to their values, and understand their history, they remain truly connected to their homeland, wherever they are," concluded Murangwa.

Rwanda's diaspora, organized into 68 associations across Africa, Europe, Asia, America, and Oceania, plays an increasing role in national development through investment, knowledge exchange, and advocacy.