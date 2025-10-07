Uganda: Fufa Says Vipers Paid All but Cup Prize Money

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) has dismissed claims by Vipers president, Lawrence Mulindwa, that the club has not received prize money for winning both the 2024/25 Uganda Premier League and Uganda Cup titles.

In a statement posted on the federation's official X (formerly Twitter) page, the federation said all prize money for Uganda Premier League (UPL) clubs from the 2024/25 season has already been disbursed.

Fufa noted that the only outstanding payments are for the Uganda Cup, whose funds are still pending from the competition's sponsors.

"All prize money to UPL clubs for the 2024/25 season has been disbursed," the statement read. "The only pending payment is for the Uganda Cup, awaiting remittance from the sponsors."

The post did not address the claims of air tickets Vipers said it is owed for travels for continental engagements. Fufa pays air tickets for clubs involved in Caf club competitions or gives refund after the engagements.

However, Mulindwa insists that Vipers have yet to receive their full dues, accusing Fufa of failing to meet its financial obligations to clubs.

His frustration extends beyond unpaid prize money, as he has also criticized FUFA's new league reforms, describing them as "poorly thought out and unfit for the current football structure."

The reforms, set to take effect in the 2025/26 season, will introduce a three-round league format.

The first round will feature single-leg fixtures among all 16 clubs before splitting into two groups -- the top eight and bottom eight -- which will then play home-and-away matches.

Fufa argues that the new format will make the league "faster, fiercer, and fairer." But several club executives and football stakeholders have voiced discontent, among them Mujib Kasule (Proline FC), Hajj Omar Mandela (SC Villa), and former Uganda Cranes players Dan Ntale and Mike Mutyaba. They have criticized the reforms as rushed, ill-consulted, and likely to favour certain teams.

Sports analyst Brian Tuka also weighed in, calling the proposal "unrealistic" and urging Fufa to "allow more time for alignment with the country's football development structures."

The standoff escalated over the weekend when Vipers SC boycotted their scheduled double-header fixture against Kitara on Saturday, October 4, at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

The team's no-show, viewed as a direct protest against FUFA's reforms, has deepened the growing rift between the federation and some of its most influential clubs.

Vipers' boycott is likely to attract disciplinary action. According to Fufa Competition Rules, failure to honour a fixture can lead to penalties including fines, forfeiture of points, or additional administrative sanctions.

The Fufa Competitions Committee is expected to deliberate on the matter this week.