South African Government Confirms Arrival of Flotilla Activists in Jordan

The South Africans who joined the Global Sumud Flotilla - the largest civilian maritime effort to confront Israel’s illegal siege on Gaza and to open a humanitarian sea corridor - are on their way home after being detained in international waters by Israeli forces.

press release

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation confirms the safe arrival of the Flotilla activists in Jordan. Our Ambassador, Her Excellency Tselane Mokuena, was present to receive the delegation on behalf of the Republic.

Minister Lamola reiterates the government’s profound gratitude to all stakeholders who contributed to this successful outcome through their cooperation and support.

The delegation is scheduled to arrive tomorrow morning at 09h30 at the O.R. Tambo International Airport.

We have noted deliberate misinformation related to governments role in this process. The delegation’s return is being facilitated with the financial support of their families and solidarity groups. The South African Government’s role has been one of diplomatic facilitation and engagement with all relevant parties.