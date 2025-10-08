East Africa: Zim to Assume Top Comesa Post

Nairobi, Kenya — ZIMBABWE has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening political and economic integration across Africa, with President Mnangagwa set to join fellow leaders at the 24th Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa Heads of State and Government Summit here tomorrow.

The gathering, which convenes under the theme, "Leveraging Digitalisation to Deepen Regional Value Chains for Sustainable and Inclusive Growth", is expected to chart the bloc's course towards a more connected and digitally driven continental economy.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira is leading Zimbabwe's delegation at today's Council of Ministers meeting ahead of the 24th Comesa Heads of State and Government Summit tomorrow.

Kenya will assume the rotating chairmanship of Comesa from Burundi, with Zimbabwe taking over as incoming chair -- a development that will see Harare hosting the next summit and steering the bloc's agenda from 2026 to 2027.

President Mnangagwa's expected elevation underscores Zimbabwe's growing leadership role in shaping Africa's regional economic policies, advancing trade facilitation and driving industrialisation across borders.

"The President attaches great importance to pan-African institutions such as Comesa because they serve as vehicles for collective growth," Prof Murwira said in an interview.

"Zimbabwe's foreign policy is anchored on economic integration and cooperation within Africa. We are open for business, a friend to all and an enemy to none -- but above all, committed to building a prosperous and united continent."

He said Zimbabwe's participation in Comesa reflects the country's dedication to promoting intra-African trade and investment, harmonising digital regulations and expanding cross-border infrastructure to support e-commerce and technology-driven growth.

"Comesa is not just a free trade area -- it's a 30-year-old economic community uniting East and Southern Africa under shared prosperity," Prof Murwira added.

"By embracing reforms and reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers, Zimbabwe is positioning itself as a competitive investment destination while boosting regional value chains."

The 21-member bloc includes countries such as Egypt, Kenya, Ethiopia, Zambia, Malawi and Zimbabwe, representing a market of more than 500 million people.

Prof Murwira noted that President Mnangagwa's leadership within Comesa will provide new opportunities for Zimbabwe to influence regional trade policies and champion economic reforms that support inclusive development across the continent.

"His Excellency's assumption of the Comesa Vice Chairmanship demonstrates Zimbabwe's enduring commitment to Pan-Africanism and economic empowerment. It's about ensuring that integration translates into real benefits -- jobs, investment and improved livelihoods for our people," said Prof Murwira.

With Harare set to host the next summit, Zimbabwe's voice in regional trade and economic transformation is poised to grow even stronger after successfully steering the Sadc ship as chair -- a clear signal that the Second Republic's re-engagement and open-for-business policy continues to bear fruit.