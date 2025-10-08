Zimbabwe: Brig-Gen Mpandasekwa Dies

8 October 2025
The Herald (Harare)

Columbus Mabika — Herald Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Army has announced the death of Brigadier-General (Retired) Victor Mzheri Mpandasekwa, whose Chimurenga name was Khetani Khanye.

Brig-Gen Mpandasekwa died yesterday at a Harare medical facility.

He was 75.

"Commander Zimbabwe National Army, Lieutenant General Emmanuel Matatu regrets to announce the untimely death of Brigadier-General (Retired) Victor Mzheri, whose Chimurenga name was Khetani Khanye," reads a statement from the ZNA. Brig-Gen Mpandasekwa is survived by his wife and four children.

Mourners are gathered at Number 189, Helensvale, Borrowdale, Harare.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.