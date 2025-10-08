Zimbabwe: Brig-Gen Mpandasekwa Dies

Columbus Mabika — Herald Reporter
THE Zimbabwe National Army has announced the death of Brigadier-General (Retired) Victor Mzheri Mpandasekwa, whose Chimurenga name was Khetani Khanye.
Brig-Gen Mpandasekwa died yesterday at a Harare medical facility.
He was 75.
"Commander Zimbabwe National Army, Lieutenant General Emmanuel Matatu regrets to announce the untimely death of Brigadier-General (Retired) Victor Mzheri, whose Chimurenga name was Khetani Khanye," reads a statement from the ZNA. Brig-Gen Mpandasekwa is survived by his wife and four children.
Mourners are gathered at Number 189, Helensvale, Borrowdale, Harare.
Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.