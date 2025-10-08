Rwanda: More Details Emerge About 14 Officials Arrested in Nyabihu

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) on October 7, has confirmed the arrest of 14 officials in Nyabihu District who are under investigation for allegedly embezzling funds meant for renovating homes of survivors of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The officials in custody include the Executive Secretary of Nyabihu District, David Mugiraneza, along with other suspected accomplices such as procurement officers, some executive secretaries of sectors, representatives of Ibuka at the sector level, and several contractors, according to RIB. The issues have been reported in seven sectors of the district.

"The suspects, at various occasions, signed documents confirming the receipt of construction materials that were never delivered, while some materials that were received did not meet required standards," RIB said in a statement posted on X.

The suspects are currently detained at various RIB stations as their case file is being processed before submission to the Prosecution, according to RIB.

The Governor of Western Province, Jean Bosco Ntibitura, had told The New Times on Tuesday that the case involved at least 17 homes and that the officials were arrested on Monday.