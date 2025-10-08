South Africa: Remembering Sarah Baartman

The Sarah Baartman documentary depicts her life beyond the lens of exploitation, highlighting her depth, multilingualism, and connection to Africa.

It features Professor Nomusa Makhubu, Professor June Bam-Hutchison, Professor Elelwani Ramugondo, Vice-Chancellor Professor Mosa Moshabela, and Tauriq Jenkins. The film examines the injustices she endured and prompts reflection on institutional complicity in histories of erasure.

It positions the Sarah Baartman Hall as a space of dignity and African identity, showing how the hall now carries her name as a symbol of justice, belonging and the collective achievements of every graduate who crosses its stage.

