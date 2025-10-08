South Africa: Mchunu Once Quizzed By His Chief of Staff Over Evidence Destruction in Police Probe - - Mkhwanazi

KwaZulu-Natal police boss Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has detailed to Parliament how Senzo Mchunu, the police minister who is on special leave, and his chief of staff got to know each other. It apparently involved a police watchdog investigation into destroyed evidence in a case involving a death.

Before former KwaZulu-Natal premier Senzo Mchunu was appointed South Africa's police minister in June 2024, Lieutenant General Nhanhla Mkhwanazi visited his home and they chatted over coffee.

The individual who facilitated the introduction and who was also present at that get-together was Cedrick Nkabinde, an acquaintance of Mkhwanazi's who went on to become Mchunu's chief of staff in the police ministry.

Mkhwanazi told Parliament on Tuesday, 7 October 2025, that Nkabinde and Mchunu may have known each other because of a police watchdog investigation involving accusations that Mchunu destroyed evidence in a now years-old investigation into a death.

This was part of Mkhwanazi's testimony on the first day of Parliament's ad hoc committee that is looking into accusations that Mkhwanazi initially made public in July.

The ad hoc committee is running a parallel hearing with the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which is also investigating Mkhwanazi's accusations.

Rocky start and 'rogue structure'

The ad hoc...