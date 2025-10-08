South Africa: SA's Prized Squid Is Exported While Locals Must Eat Cheap Imports

7 October 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ed Stoddard

High prices mean the best calamari is sold overseas and local plates get second-rate quality.

The next time you order calamari in a South African restaurant, keep this in mind: you will most likely be served imported squid that is generally second rate. Virtually all top-quality squid caught off our shores is destined for export.

This correspondent and calamari consumer was blissfully unaware of this state of affairs until I recently did a four-day hike known as the Chokka Trail in and around Cape St Francis. The hike itself, covering about 55km in total, was spectacular and scenic, involving ambles over ancient sand dunes and beaches and through thickets of lush coastal vegetation.

But the most revealing aspect came at the end when we had a tasting paired with white wine at Clive's Chokka Block Restaurant in Port St Francis, owned by Clive Canter. This was no run-of-the-mill tasting.

Canter launched into a detailed one-hour description of the chokka squid (Loligo reynaudii) and the industry built on it, including a demonstration of the jigs and hand lines used to catch the mollusc.

There was even a brief biology lesson with chokka cadavers on display. Equipped with eight arms, two tentacles...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.