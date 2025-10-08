South Africa: Kariega Family Shattered After Murder of Eight-Year-Old Girl

7 October 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Riaan Marais

The murder of Veronique 'Koekoe' May in Kariega is the latest in a spate of killings of children in Nelson Mandela Bay.

A 27-year-old suspect is due in court on Wednesday, 8 October, after a young girl was found murdered in a house in Langa, Kariega, on Monday.

When the family of eight-year-old Veronique "Koekoe" May was summoned to a house in De Booi Street, they still hoped for good news.

But on arrival, when they saw police officers close off the yard with yellow crime scene tape, their hearts sank. They knew they would never see little "Koekoe" alive again.

The family reported Veronique missing on Sunday, after neighbours saw her walking down the street with a family friend. A frantic search began, and when the man was seen later that day, community members assaulted him.

The police were called and removed the 27-year-old for his own safety, but arrested him the following day for the murder of Veronique.

Her body was found on a bloody mattress inside a house on De Booi Street.

Community members believe the girl was raped before she was killed, but the police said the full extent of her injuries would only be determined...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

