South Africa: New Cape Town Transgender Health Service Addresses Funding Gap After Pepfar Cuts

7 October 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Tamsin Metelerkamp

Run by the Desmond Tutu Health Foundation, the service at Groote Schuur Hospital seeks to help transgender and gender-diverse people who previously relied on specialised clinics that closed due to Pepfar funding cuts.

The Desmond Tutu Health Foundation (DTHF) has opened an integrated service providing gender-affirming care to transgender and gender-diverse people at Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town, as part of an effort to bridge the gap in health services caused by the cut in the US President's Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar) funding earlier this year.

The service aims to assist transgender and gender-diverse people who were accessing care at donor-funded clinics that closed due to the funding cuts. Among the services it provides are access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), antiretrovirals and hormone replacement therapy (HRT), testing for sexually transmitted infections and HIV, and psychosocial support.

"I think it's something that's quite groundbreaking and in some ways revolutionary... because of the growing backlash [against LGBTQIA+ individuals], globally and here in South Africa. And I think it's our duty, especially as clinicians, to not do any harm when it comes to transgender and gender-diverse individuals, and it's a privilege and it's an honour to be involved in this,"...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.