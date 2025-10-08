Zimbabwe: Mutodi Fired As Budget and Investment Promotion Committee Chair

Bikita South legislator Energy Mutodi has been dismissed as chairperson of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Investment Promotion following explosive corruption allegations he made against Treasury Secretary George Guvamatanga on social media.

Mutodi had alleged that Guvamatanga was demanding kickbacks of between five and ten percent from contractors, ministries and government departments in exchange for the release of budgeted funds.

The claims, made on X (formerly Twitter) sent shockwaves through government and business circles.

However, Mutodi later retracted his statements admitting that he could not substantiate the allegations.

In a letter, Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda informed Mutodi of his immediate removal from the influential committee leadership.

"This serves to notify you that pursuant to Standing Order No. 19 of the National Assembly, the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders (CSRO) has resolved to terminate your tenure as Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Investment Promotion with immediate effect. Consequently, all benefits and entitlements attendant upon the said role shall likewise be discontinued forthwith. Please be guided accordingly," wrote Mudenda.

In 2020, Mutodi was fired as Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services after he clashed with then Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa claiming that she was abusing state-controlled media.

The controversy comes amid heightened scrutiny over government transparency and the handling of public funds as the Treasury faces growing pressure to rein in spending and rebuild public trust.