Kenya: CBK Cuts Base Lending Rate to 9.25pc to Boost Private Sector Lending

Nairobi — The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) on Tuesday lowered its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points to 9.25 percent from 9.5 percent, aiming to stimulate private sector lending and support economic growth.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said the decision comes amid stable inflation and resilient economic performance, marking the eighth consecutive rate cut as the bank seeks to spur business activity.

Governor Kamau Thugge emphasized that the reduction in the Central Bank Rate (CBR) is intended to support private sector lending while keeping inflation expectations anchored and the exchange rate stable.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The Committee therefore concluded that there was scope for a further easing of the monetary policy stance by reducing the CBR by 25 basis points," the MPC said.

"This will augment previous policy actions aimed at stimulating lending by banks to the private sector and supporting economic activity, while ensuring inflationary expectations remain firmly anchored, and the exchange rate remains stable."

The cut is expected to lower commercial bank lending rates, making loans and mortgages more affordable for businesses and households.

This could ease operating costs, boost cash flow, and encourage expansion for small and medium enterprises.

Kenya's overall inflation stood at 4.6 percent in September, slightly up from 4.5 percent in August, remaining below the midpoint of the 5±2.5 percent target range.

Real GDP grew by 5 percent in the second quarter of 2025, up from 4.6 percent in the same period in 2024, driven by a rebound in industry, stable agricultural growth, and resilience in transport, finance, and wholesale trade.

Lending to the private sector by commercial banks rose to 5 percent in September from 3.3 percent in August, while average lending rates fell to 15.1 percent from 15.2 percent, reflecting gradually easing borrowing costs.