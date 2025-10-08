Sudanese Journalist Alnor Suleiman Alnor Killed in RSF Drone Strike in El-Fasher

New York — The Committee to Protect Journalists calls on Sudanese authorities to investigate the killing of journalist Alnor Suleiman Alnor, who died on Saturday from injuries sustained in an October 3 drone strike on his home in the besieged city of El-Fasher, capital of the North Darfur State. The strike was reportedly carried out by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

"We are appalled by the killing of journalist Alnor Suleiman Alnor after a drone strike hit his home, underscoring the grave dangers journalists face as El-Fasher remains under siege," said CPJ Regional Director Sara Qudah. "Sudanese authorities must swiftly investigate whether Alnor was targeted for his reporting and hold those responsible to account. Both warring parties must immediately stop attacking journalists and other civilians, and ensure reporters can work safely to cover the war."

Following the strike, Alnor, 38, was taken to the Saudi Hospital, the only functioning medical facility in El-Fasher, but died the following day from his wounds. A local journalist told CPJ, on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal, that Alnor was one of El-Fasher's most prominent media voices and that he believed the RSF deliberately targeted the journalist's home.

Alnor worked as a correspondent and presenter for local radio station Al-Salam, and later as a presenter and editor at El-Fasher state radio, and served as the media director for the North Darfur state governor's office, according to a news report by Al-Jazeera, and the local journalist who spoke with CPJ.

Since the war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF broke out in April 2023, CPJ has documented the killing of at least 14 journalists and media workers in Sudan. CPJ has also reported that journalists in El-Fasher are struggling to survive under RSF siege, with no access to aid, reliable communication networks, or safe shelter, and that some have been subjected to sexual violence and attacks in retaliation for their reporting.

CPJ contacted the RSF through its website to request comment on Alnor's death but did not receive a response.