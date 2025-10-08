South Africa: Workers Take to the Streets On World Day for Decent Work

COSATU marches in major cities to highlight corruption, job losses and high cost of living

Members of unions affiliated to COSATU marched in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban on World Day for Decent Work, raising concerns about unemployment, corruption, poor working conditions and the rising cost of living.

In Gauteng, marches included stops at the Premier's office and Tembisa Hospital, with unions demanding action on corruption and protection for whistleblowers.

Cape Town marchers focused on crime, gangsterism and high municipal tariffs, calling for stronger policing partnerships, youth programmes and tariff freezes.

In Durban, unions demanded payment of outstanding UIF and pension fund money, compliance with minimum wage laws, safer worker transport and improved public transport infrastructure.

Hundreds of workers from unions affiliated to the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) marched in cities across South Africa on Tuesday to mark World Day for Decent Work. The day is observed globally to highlight workers' rights.

In Johannesburg, about a thousand union members marched from the COSATU head office through the city centre to the Gauteng Premier's office, where they handed over a memorandum of demands. Similar demonstrations were held outside Tembisa Hospital and in Pretoria. Marchers were escorted by police, singing protest songs and holding placards calling for an end to job losses and for living wages.

Union members raised concerns about unemployment, poor workplace conditions, stalled collective bargaining and privatisation. COSATU Provincial Chairperson Amos Monyela addressed the crowd before joining protesters at Tembisa Hospital, which has been at the centre of a corruption scandal. "Tender corruption must be stopped as a matter of urgency," he said. "As unions, we want to work together with the government to put a stop to this corruption so that the poor and working class who use these health care services can get the treatment they deserve."

COSATU called for action from Premier Panyaza Lesufi on these issues, demanding a clear programme and regular feedback. At Tembisa Hospital, a memorandum urging protection for whistleblowers was handed over. The memorandum said that some individuals implicated in corruption are "protected within the police service", leaving whistleblowers exposed.

Marchers also demanded urgent measures to address the cost-of-living crisis, rising unemployment and retrenchments and late payment of salaries. They called for stronger labour laws to curb labour broking, outsourcing and casualisation, as well as better protection against workplace violence and sexual harassment.

COSATU also demanded that the Social Relief of Distress grant be expanded into a Basic Income Support Grant of R1,634 per month, and that a national plan against gender-based violence be developed.

The memorandum accused municipalities of failing to honour wage agreements. "Mogale City is battling to pay for the wage gap and the City of Tshwane is failing to give workers decent salary increases, yet councillors were given 5% salary increase," it read.

COSATU also called on government to cut all diplomatic ties with Israel and close the Israeli Embassy in Pretoria.

In Cape Town, nearly 300 people marched to the provincial legislature and municipal offices, highlighting high levels of crime, gangsterism and violence in working-class communities. Their demands included increased support for Community Police Forums, the creation of a joint operational committee with law enforcement and COSATU, a R50-million youth fund, improved coordination between policing structures, and urgent protection for vulnerable groups. They also called for the City of Cape Town to freeze tariff increases and adopt a more progressive tariff structure.

Denise Human, a pensioner from Belhar, said she spends most of her grant on electricity. "We pay too much. I used to get 46 units for R100, but now I get only 36. The units [are used up] within two days. After I buy electricity, I'm left with no money to buy food," she said.

In Durban, hundreds of COSATU members marched from King Dinuzulu Park to Durban City Hall. Along the route, they picketed outside several stores, demanding the immediate payment of outstanding UIF and pension fund money and compliance with the national minimum wage. Cynthia Joyce, national officer for the South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union, called on employers to provide safe transport for workers. Unions also urged government to regulate public transport and refurbish rail infrastructure.

The MEC for Sport and Culture, Mntomuhle Khawula, accepted the memorandum on behalf of the Premier and promised it would receive attention.

Government institutions have been given 14 days to respond to the unions' demands.