Mekelle — The Bureau of Communication Affairs of the Tigray Interim Administration has accused Ethiopia's Ministry of Agriculture of "deliberately misrepresenting" Tigray's constitutionally recognized boundaries, describing the act as "a covert political game" aimed at altering regional demarcations.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Bureau denounced a Facebook post shared by the Ministry on 3 October -- later removed -- that referred to "the Welkait Tegede Setit Humera Zone" as part of the Amhara Region in a report about grain harvest preparations. The Bureau said the reference "falsely designates West Tigray, which is constitutionally part of the Tigray Regional State, as belonging to the Amhara Region."

"This is not merely a reporting error," the Bureau stated, "but a deliberate use of institutional and structural means to hand over the constitutional territory of Tigray to another entity." It described the post as part of "a repeated conspiracy to divide Tigray," accusing federal institutions of bias and warning that such actions reflect "the injustice taking root within the Ethiopian regime."

The Bureau further criticized the use of state media in disseminating what it termed "false narratives," calling it "a dangerous trend aimed at legitimizing misinformation." It demanded the Ministry of Agriculture immediately retract the post, take corrective measures, and hold those responsible accountable.

"If this is not done," the statement cautioned, "the Tigray Interim Administration will be obliged to take necessary legal action." The Bureau also urged the federal government to uphold the FDRE Constitution and the Pretoria Agreement, warning that continued violations could endanger the fragile post-war peace process.

This is not the first time the Tigray Interim Administration has raised concerns over similar issues. In July 2023, it accused the Ministries of Health and Education of including districts of Tigray under the Amhara Regional State in official reports, calling the act "a violation of the Constitution" and a threat to the ongoing peace efforts. At the time, it demanded a public apology and corrective measures from the ministries involved.

Furthermore, in June, the Global Society of Tigray Scholars and Professionals (GSTS), along with 15 civic and research organizations, has accused the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) of "persistent misrepresentation and artificial designations" of Western Tigray, warning that such framing "provides tacit legitimacy" to ongoing displacement and risks "undermining Tigray's territorial integrity."