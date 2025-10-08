Addis Abeba — The Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration has announced that Ethiopia will commence duty-free exports to member states of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) on Thursday, 9 October 2025. The move marks the country's first official export operation under the AfCFTA framework.

Speaking at a press briefing in Addis Abeba today, Yasmin Wohabrebbi, State Minister for Trade and Regional Integration, confirmed that exports will be transported by both air and land to various AfCFTA member states.

According to the state minister, air cargo exports will include meat, vegetables, and fruits, while land exports--comprising pulses, oilseeds, coffee, and red kidney beans--will be shipped to Kenya, Somalia, and South Africa. She added that textiles and industrial inputs are also planned for subsequent shipments, with Kenya expected to receive the largest share of the initial export volume.

The official launch ceremony is scheduled for Thursday and will be attended by representatives from the AfCFTA Secretariat, senior government officials, diplomats, exporters, and producers. The event will feature an export send-off, a panel discussion, and the recognition of institutions and individuals who played key roles in Ethiopia's negotiation process.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Yasmin emphasized that the AfCFTA, which comprises over 55 member countries, presents a major opportunity to boost intra-African trade by eliminating tariff and non-tariff barriers. She noted that trade among African countries currently stands at less than 17 percent, compared to as high as 67 percent in other regions.

Acknowledging Ethiopia's limited trade engagement with African partners, the state minister said the AfCFTA could help offset the impact of lost trade opportunities following the suspension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). She added that the government has been working to finalize key trade arrangements to strengthen equitable economic relations within the continent.

The implementation strategy outlining Ethiopia's priorities and expected benefits under the AfCFTA was jointly developed by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) and the Policy Studies Institute. Yasmin underscored that the private sector--particularly producers, exporters, and entrepreneurs--will play a central role in realizing the framework's objectives.

She further highlighted that participation in the AfCFTA is expected to create employment opportunities, attract domestic and foreign investment, and expand consumer access to quality goods, while enhancing the competitiveness of Ethiopian products in African markets.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Looking ahead, the state minister noted that ongoing discussions under the AfCFTA framework could pave the way for the free movement of people and the potential introduction of a common currency for trade across the continent.

It is recalled that African leaders agreed to establish the AfCFTA during a summit held in Kigali, Rwanda, in March 2018, with Ethiopia's House of People's Representatives later ratifying the agreement.