Ghana: Naimos Storm Notorious Galamsey Community in Western Region

7 October 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) Task Force has carried out a significant operation in the Western Region, targeting notorious galamsey hideouts.

On Monday, October 5, 2025, the Task Force stormed "Gangway," a crime-infested community in Aboso, Prestea-Huni Valley District.

Key Highlights:

  • Makeshift Structures Destroyed*: Several makeshift structures serving as hideouts and drug bases were set ablaze, and galamsey equipment was destroyed.
  • Hundreds Surrender: Several hundred locals, mostly galamseyers, surrendered to the Task Force. These individuals were involved in various social vices, including illegal mining, trading, and narcotics smoking, as well as gambling.
  • Drugs Seized* Eleven parcels of Indian Hemp were seized, alongside other hard drugs.
  • Previous Warnings Ignored*: This operation follows a similar one in June 2025, where NAIMOS warned criminal gangs and galamseyers to vacate the area. Despite this, the warnings were ignored.

Additional Operations:

While en route to Gangway, the NAIMOS Task Force conducted anti-galamsey operations in the Dadwen-Domping areas of the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality. These operations resulted in:

  • Seizure of Equipment: 15 water pumping machines and one generator set were seized.
  • Destruction of Equipment: Three chanfangs were destroyed, and other structures and equipment belonging to illegal miners were set ablaze.

According to the NAIMOS Task Force, they remain committed to combating illegal mining and its associated social vices in the region.

