Botswana: Road Upgrade Priority

Seronga — Government will prioritise upgrading of the Mohembo-Gudigwa road once the economy recovers.

Responding to comments raised by residents during a kgotla meeting in Seronga on Monday, Vice President Ndaba Gaolathe said due to the prevailing economic situation, the government could not fulfill some of its promises.

However, he said efforts were being made to diversify income generation streams to be able to address some of the challenges faced by the nation.

Mr Gaolathe further acknowledged that Okavango District faced challenges such as lack of developments, bad state of roads and public facilities as well as poor academic results, among others.

He pleaded with residents to exercise patience, as the status quo would change once the economy stabilised.

"I am aware of some of the challenges in this area and the issue of upgrading of the road has been an eyesore. But I can assure you that we will do all in our power to prioritise the road once the economic situation improves," he added.

Mr Gaolathe also said highlighted that country relied much on diamonds, which generated revenue that transformed the country, but currently, the sales had gone down hence the economic downturn.

The situation, he said complelled government to reduce expenditure.

Mr Gaolathe, who is also the Minister of Finance, also apprised residents about the Botswana Economic Transformation Programme, which aimed at reviving the country's ailing economy.

The programme, he said was unique as it called all to shift from traditional planning model to an action-driven implementation based approach.

Earlier, Village Development Committee chairperson, Mr Motsholathebe Maeze decried the bad state of the Mohembo-Gudigwa road saying the government should prioritise it once the National Development Plan 12 was finalised.

He also requested for the construction of a fully-fledged hospital in Seronga especially that residents were struggling, as they had to travel long distance to access specialised health services.

While he appreciated that they had a local clinic, he said it lacked drugs and doctors adding that they travelled long distances to Shakawe to access health services. Mr Maeze also called on the government to prioritise maintenance of public facilities, as many of them were inhabitable.

"Most of the government facilities are dilapidated and infested with bats and had a bad smell, which affected some officers and some are reluctant to work here," he added.

He also requested government to consider constructing a service centre so that residents could access services closer.

On a different note, he thanked government for the ongoing developments such as improving internal roads through paving, construction of maternity wing in Seronga as well as construction of a police in Eretsha.

Member of Parliament for Okavango East, Mr Gabatshole Disho also urged residents to exercise patience saying they should have hope and trust that their grievances would be addressed.

"Mr Gaolathe has the nation's interests at heart as he listens to complaints and even his office is open at all times. We are hopeful that within a short period of time, we will hear something positive," he added.

BOPA