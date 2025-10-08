Botswana: Residents Seek Intervention in Cattle Rustling

Seronga — Residents of Seronga and surrounding villages have sought government intervention in curbing rampant cross border cattle rustling along the Botswana-Zambia border fence.

The situation is said to be impoverishing the community, leading to economic hardships.

They noted cross border livestock rustling as a serious challenge in their area, to an extent that some were left empty handed and had since abandoned their cattle posts.

The residents expressed their grievances during a kgotla meeting addressed by Vice President Ndaba Gaolathe on Monday.

They said their lives were also under threat.

Some of the residents shared some encounters with some people perceived to be cattle rustlers, who claimed to be fishermen and armed with dangerous objects,

Therefore, the residents appealed to government to address the situation, through measures such as border patrols and enhanced cross border cooperation with Zambia to crack down stock theft syndicates, which continued to impoverish farmers.

Consequently, the residents advised government to maintain the down buffalo fence along the river, as it allowed free movement of both the perpetrators and the animals.

"We do appreciate efforts by our police officers to combat crime, but it was unfortunate as they are under resourced, as at times they fail to respond on time due to shortage of transport.

We have long called for a construction of a satellite police in Gudigwa, which is adjacent to the border line so that we access services closer," said Gudigwa Development Committee chairperson, Mr Kehositse Tsima Mr Tsima pleaded with Vice President to look into the matter, as it was likely to open up a route for trafficking of people.

He said the situation inflicted economic and social harm on their livelihoods as members of the community were denied the right to enjoy their wealth.

Mr Tsima said the majority of livelihoods were sustained by rearing of livestock and pleaded with government to consider compensating the affected families, through an arrangement similar to how it was done with the affected farmers in Zone 6B, where restocking was done in response to the Foot and Mouth Disease outbreak in 2022, which resulted in the culling of cattle.

Kgosi Maeze Maeze of Seronga equally called for government intervention to curb stock theft.

Recently, he said perpetrators killed one of the farmers who was in company of others while herding cattle.

Additionally, Mr Maeze appealed to Mr Gaolathe to consider installing electric fence along the borderline to deter illegal crossing by rustlers at ungazetted points.

He also appreciated the recent visit by deputy police commissioner to address the issue but expressed disappointment that after his departure, perpetrators terrorised farmers at Gunotsoga.

While appreciating the ailing economy, Kgosi Maeze said government could engage CITES and sell elephants to generate funds that would be channeled toward installation of the electric fence.

One of the farmers, Mr Teko Ditirwa, who ventured into horticulture, urged the government to increase vehicles for wildlife officers in Seronga so that they could timely respond to cases of human wildlife conflict.

He reported that elephants recently raided his farm destroying mangoes, cabbage, beetroots, pawpaw and other fruits and efforts to report was in vain as the officers had one vehicle and were attending to another incident at Mogotlho.

"Agriculture is a vital part of the country's economy contributing to rural livelihoods and employment and as such the government should assist officers with the necessary resources to assist us.

"This can motivate farmers to produce more and enhance food security," he added .

BOPA