Uganda: Breaking - Justice Naluzze Replaces Beti Kamya As IGG

7 October 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Jacobs Seaman Odongo

President Museveni has appointed Lady Justice Aisha Naluzze Batala as the new Inspector General of Government (IGG), replacing Beti Kamya, whose four-year tenure ended on Tuesday evening.

Justice Naluzze's appointment, confirmed by Mr Farouk Kirunda, the deputy presidential press secretary, marks a new chapter for the Inspectorate of Government, the institution charged with promoting good governance, accountability, and the fight against corruption in public institutions.

Ms Kamya, a former minister and strong critic of President Museveni's government, was appointed IGG on July 15, 2021, replacing Irene Mulyagonja, who had left the position to join the Constitutional Court.

During her tenure, Kamya focused on strengthening enforcement of the Leadership Code and enhancing citizen participation in anti-corruption efforts through initiatives such as the "Expose the Corrupt" campaign.

Meanwhile, her two deputies -- Patricia Achan Okiria and Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe -- have retained their positions.

Justice Naluzze, before her new appointment, served on the High Court bench and is expected to bring a judicial perspective to the Inspectorate's oversight and accountability functions.

Her appointment underscores the government's continued emphasis on institutional integrity and anti-corruption reforms.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.