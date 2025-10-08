South Sudan: Mashatile Heads to South Sudan to Advance Peace Process

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will undertake a working visit to Juba, South Sudan, on Thursday and Friday this week, in his role as the Presidential Special Envoy to South Sudan.

According to the Presidency, this working visit aims to strengthen political efforts and enhance the implementation of the peace process.

This is in accordance with the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (RARCRSS), to ensure a peaceful and democratic conclusion to the transitional period.

"Both South Africa and South Sudan share strong historical bonds, dating back to the days of the struggle for independence and freedom, which form the basis of mutual bilateral cooperation.

"In this regard, the Deputy President will hold primary consultations with His Excellency President Salva Kiir Mayardit and key signatories to the Revitalised Agreement, as well as other stakeholders, to find lasting peace, development and stability for the people of South Sudan," the Presidency said.

The Presidency announced that South Sudan is actively implementing a peace process under the framework of the RARCRSS, which was signed in September 2018.

Key provisions of the RARCRSS include, among other things, the drafting of a new constitution, the establishment of transitional security arrangements, and preparations for elections scheduled for December 2026.

"These milestones are vital for a peaceful and democratic end of the transitional period.

"The Deputy President will therefore utilise the opportunity during this working visit to assess progress on the status of implementation of the agreement."

Deputy President Mashatile will be supported by senior government officials.