South Africa: SANDF Launches Week-Long Fitness Programme for Soldiers

7 October 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

To maintain high levels of fitness and physical agility among its soldiers, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has initiated a week-long programme of intensive sporting and recreational activities.

This initiative aims to improve fitness, boost morale, and foster cohesion, ensuring a combat-ready military force.

The event, titled "Chief of the SANDF Prestige Week", started on Monday, 6 October 2025, in Pretoria and will conclude on Friday.

All branches of the SANDF will take turns competing against each other in various sports, including but not limited to athletics, football, netball, basketball, combat rifle shooting, judo, swimming, rugby, and many others.

The sporting events will be held at various venues throughout the week.

The grand opening, conducted by the Chief of the SANDF, General Rudzani Maphwanya, is currently underway at the Military Sports Club in Pretoria.

"In his earlier address to participants, the Chief of the SANDF emphasised that sports will be actively promoted within the force, recognising its significant contribution to overall force readiness and preparation."

The winners for this year will be announced during the closing ceremony, scheduled for Friday, 10 October 2025.

