South Africa: Police Commissioner Warns Against Attacks On Police Officers

As the South African Police Service (SAPS) prepares to launch its safer festive season operations today, National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola has issued a stern warning against attacks on police officers.

Masemola warns that anyone who tries to stop police officers in carrying out their mandate in preventing and combating crime will be met with the full might of the law.

"An attack on a police officer, is an attack on the state and also an attack on national security," Masemola said.

The Commissioner noted that interference with police officers in the execution of their powers or functions, constitutes an offence in terms of Section 67 of the South African Police Service Act, 1995.

He said police officials are authorised to use reasonable force to overcome such resistance or hindrance.

"Police officers are mothers and fathers who left their own families to risk their lives to maintain law and order in a bid to ensure everyone within the borders of the Republic of South Africa (RSA) are safe at all times.

"South Africans have a similar responsibility to protect police officers and stand up against police attacks and killings. Crime can only be rooted out in our communities if community members respect the law and support the South African Police Service," Masemola said.

General Masemola said by interference or obstructing police officers to perform their functions, community members become part of the crime and undermine any attempt to address crime in their communities. Communities cannot pick and choose who they believe should be arrested or prosecuted.

"The responsibility of the South African Police Service is to execute our constitutional mandate, as set out in section 205(3) of The Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, namely, to prevent, combat and investigate crime, maintain public order, protect and secure the inhabitants of the Republic and their property and uphold and enforce the law.

"Policing is not an easy task. When others run away at the sound of gunfire and threat of violence, police officers ran directly towards danger and to avert potential loss of life, in order to serve and protect the community.

"As we prepare to heighten our police operations to prevent and combat serious and violent crime including armed robberies, cash-in-transit heists, GBVF, and any criminal activities, I urge our communities to work with our police officers and protect them in the execution of their functions," the Commissioner said.

It cannot be the very communities that depend on the police for safety who attack and kill police officers, he said.

The Commissioner condemned the recent attack on a female police officer in Kimberley.

"The subsequent arrest of the two men who attacked the female police officer should serve as a deterrent that the police will not allow an attack on its own and will not tolerate any GBV [Gender-Based-Violence] against its members," he said.

Masemola also commended the police officers who equipped with their firearms, acted with restraint to prevent the loss of life.

He further urged the public to work with police during the festive season operations and report any wrongdoing.

"Most importantly respect the blue uniform and the blue uniform will serve and protect you. To our hardworking and dedicated men and women in blue, continue to execute your duties with diligence and honour.

"Stay within the ambit of the law but don't hesitate to act when the situation requires you to do so. Remember to use force that is proportional and reasonable to the threat," he said.

Masemola added that the safety and readiness of officers remain a priority, supported by continuous training, operational preparedness, and the provision of modern safety equipment.