Sudan: Renewed RSF Assault On North Darfur Kills 13, Amid Activists' Claims of 'Chemical Agents' Use

El Fasher — Reports indicate that the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) launched a fierce assault on North Darfur's capital of El Fasher on Monday morning, attacking the city from the south, north, and northwestern axis, according to local medical sources and eyewitnesses. The Sudan Doctors Network reported that at least 13 people were killed and 19 others injured, including seven children and a pregnant woman, following heavy artillery shelling by the RSF.

In a statement by the network today, they condemned what it described as the militia's "continued crimes against unarmed civilians" amid the collapse of health services in the city.

"Many bodies and wounded remain trapped in targeted areas," the statement said, adding that continued shelling and street battles have made rescue operations impossible.

The network appealed to the United Nations and the Security Council to intervene urgently, protect civilians and medical workers, and open safe humanitarian corridors to evacuate the wounded and deliver aid.

According to the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the allied Joint Forces, they stated they had successfully repelled what they called the RSF's 251st attack on El Fasher yesterday, inflicting "heavy losses in lives and equipment" and destroying several armoured vehicles.

The military released videos claiming to show the aftermath of the fighting.

'RSF chemical use'

The El Fasher Resistance Committees accused the RSF of using drones to drop "strange projectiles" that emitted strong, unusual odours in residential areas. They cited medical sources suggesting symptoms consistent with exposure to toxic or irritant chemicals.

Radio Dabanga has not been able to independently verify these reports.

The committee said the city remains surrounded by heavy artillery and armoured vehicles, with "offensive marches and shelling" occurring almost daily. "How long will the city be left to face death alone, without protection, without safe corridors, and without real intervention to break the siege?" their statement asked.

Sumoud (meaning resilience in Arabic) coalition, led by former Prime Minister Dr Abdalla Hamdok, condemned the ongoing bombardment by both warring sides, citing deadly drone strikes by the army on civilian areas across Darfur.

They also denounced RSF shelling of residential neighbourhoods and displacement camps in El Fasher and El Obeid, which it said caused "widespread destruction and civilian casualties."

IOM displacement matrix

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that nearly two million people have been displaced from North Darfur, one-fifth of all internally displaced persons in Sudan.

In its latest Displacement Tracking Matrix report published on Sunday, the agency said more than one million people originally from El Fasher locality have fled their homes since the conflict escalated in 2023.

Ongoing clashes have forced families to flee from El Fasher to Tawila, Melit, and Kutum, with Tawila's displaced population more than doubling in six months.

Access to healthcare remains dire with 78 per cent of households in El Fasher being unable to obtain medical care, while more than half report fetching water as dangerous due to ongoing shelling and insecurity.

Markets in El Fasher have largely shut down, with 75 per cent of residents citing insecurity as the main barrier to accessing food and essentials.