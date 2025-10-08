Mozambique: Flaring Violence in Northern Mozambique Forces 22,000 to Flee in a Week - UN

Mozambican military forces present in the Palma district in the troubled Cabo Delgado province

Geneva - The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said Tuesday that it is deeply concerned about the rapidly growing displacement in northern Mozambique as a conflict that is entering its eighth year appears to be intensifying again.

The conflict and surge in violence have forced nearly 22,000 people to flee their homes in a single week in late September, said the UNHCR, marking "a turning point in northern Mozambique."

After years of uncertainty, families are reaching their limit as some stay despite the danger and others flee again with little hope of return.

The new wave of displacement is among the largest recorded this year, with over 100,000 people already forced to escape.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"During 2025, the violence has sharply accelerated," said UNHCR's Mozambique Representative Xavier Creach at a UN press conference in Geneva.

"By the end of August, over 500 security incidents affecting civilians had been recorded, including raids on villages, abductions, killings of civilians, looting, and the destruction of homes and infrastructure."

In 2022, considered one of the most intense periods of the conflict, 435 incidents were reported.

Since the conflict began in 2017, more than 1.3 million people have been displaced, caught between insecurity, loss, and repeated upheaval, said Creach.

"For the first time since the start of the conflict, all 17 districts of Cabo Delgado – the epicentre of the conflict – have been directly affected as simultaneous attacks across the province spread fear and instability," he said.

Creach said that many of those displaced in recent days were once hosts who had opened their homes to others, and now find themselves uprooted and in need.

Safety concerns

The UNHCR official noted that concerns about safety are rising as civilians continue to be targeted amid reports of killings, abductions and sexual violence.

"Children are among those most affected, with accounts of forced recruitment and deliberate attacks by non-state armed groups," said Creach.

"Women and girls are particularly exposed to domestic and sexual violence, especially when collecting water or firewood far from displacement sites."

The UN representative said that people with disabilities and older people have struggled to flee during attacks, and some have been left behind.

Many of those displaced experience deep psychological distress and urgently need psychosocial support.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Legal Affairs Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The crisis in northern Mozambique has evolved into one of the most complex humanitarian situations in the region, said UNHCR.

Beyond the violence, families face the combined effects of repeated cyclones, floods, and prolonged drought.

Livelihoods have been destroyed, food prices are rising, and basic services are scarce, according to UNHCR.

The compounding impacts of conflict and climate-related shocks have created a cycle of vulnerability that is increasingly difficult to break.

"Despite a squeeze on funding globally, UNHCR and partners continue to support displaced populations and host communities across northern Mozambique," said Creach.

Help desks established to identify individuals with specific needs, provide counselling and mental health support, distribute dignity kits and mobility devices, and assist families in replacing lost civil documents in coordination with local authorities.

However, with only $66 million received out of the $352 million required this year, the UNHCR's capacity remains stretched, just as needs rise.

"Eight years on, the recent surge in violence is a stark reminder that the crisis in northern Mozambique is far from over," said Creach.

Thousands of families have been displaced for years, rebuilding homes only to lose them again, and UNHCR has called on the international community to renew its support for Mozambique.