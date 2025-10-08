Zimbabwe: Govt Warns Against Circulation of Fake Intelligence Documents

8 October 2025
The Herald (Harare)

Government has warned against the peddling of false documents purported to be from certain arms of the State, stating that such conduct violates cyber laws.

This comes after a document was circulated by unscrupulous individuals falsely claiming to be an Intelligence and Risk Assessment Report.

In a statement last night, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the full force of the law will be invoked against the perpetrators.

"The Government of Zimbabwe has noted with concern the circulation of a fictitious document purporting to be an Intelligence and Risk Assessment Report.

"The violation of the Cyber Law is condemned in the strongest terms.

"The public is urged to disregard the criminal, misleading, and defamatory publication.

"All official Government communication is generated and issued exclusively through official and verified channels," he said.

The Cyber and Data Protection Act criminalises the unlawful circulation of documents or messages on social media and other related platforms.

