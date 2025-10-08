Uganda: Police Arrest Officer Filmed Slapping Kyanja Fuel Attendant

8 October 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Amon Katungulu

Police have confirmed the arrest of one of their own who was captured on camera assaulting a fuel station shop attendant in Kyanja, Kampala, and boasting about it in an apparent show of impunity.

The officer, identified by ChimpReports as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Clive Nsiima, was caught on CCTV slapping a female cashier at the Shell fuel station after she reportedly reminded him to clear an unpaid bill of about Shs30,000.

In the video clip from CCTV recording that has since gone viral on social media, Nsiima--dressed in civilian clothes--is seen berating the attendant before striking her twice across the face.

"I am parking; have you ever driven such a car?" he is heard saying. "She's there disturbing me over Shs30,000. Do you think I can run away with Shs100,000? I can slap you even with these cameras here and tomorrow we go to court."

Police spokesperson KituumaRusoke confirmed the officer's arrest, saying on X (formerly Twitter), "I hereby confirm that he has been arrested."

He was responding to a post by the Director of Criminal Investigations, AIGP Tom Magambo, who had earlier condemned the incident.

"My colleagues and I condemn such isolated behaviour," Magambo wrote. "Be assured that an internal investigation is ongoing to guide in further action."

Nsiima, who is attached to the Counter Terrorism Directorate under the Oil and Gas Protection Unit, is expected to face charges of assault and threatening violence under Sections 235 and 236 of the Penal Code Act, which carry penalties of up to five years in prison.

It re.aoms uncles if police will charge in conventional court or use their institutional bodies, the Professional Standards Unity and disciplinary committee.

The incident has drawn public outrage, with many Ugandans on social media demanding accountability and tougher action against abusive officers.

Many expressed doubts that the errant officer could be punished, citing the impunity exhibited in the recording where he appears to openly brag about the law later doing nothing about his actions.

