South Africa: DA Marks International Day for Decent Work With the Scoreboard That Matters - Jobs Where We Govern

Where the DA governs, employment rates are consistently higher than the national average.

The City of Cape Town and every DA-run municipality with available data record significantly more people in work.

DA governance delivers real empowerment by creating conditions for more South Africans to access decent, sustainable jobs.

On this International Day for Decent Work, the Democratic Alliance (DA) focuses on the results that really matter: jobs. Where the DA governs, more South Africans are finding work.

The evidence is clear. The City of Cape Town has the lowest unemployment rate of any metro in South Africa, with around 76% of the labour force employed. Across the Western Cape, the share of people in work it sits at roughly 79% (73% on the expanded definition), far above the national average of 67% (57% expanded).

Importantly, every single municipality we govern where reliable data are available records employment well above the national average. For example, in Breede Valley, 87.4% of the labour force is employed, Swellendam sees 89.4% employed, and Cape Agulhas has 87.6% of people who are in the job market actually in jobs. This consistent pattern shows that DA-led municipalities create opportunities and enable more people to access decent work.

In contrast, most ANC-led municipalities cannot create the same level of employment, giving fewer people the dignity of a job. Where the DA governs, people are more likely to move from welfare to work, benefiting families and communities directly.

While trade unions like Cosatu march on the streets, the reality on the ground is what matters most. DA governance is accountable and evidence-based, creating environments where more people can access sustainable employment and economic opportunities.

South Africa needs an empowerment model that genuinely opens doors for all, lifts people out of poverty, and builds sustainable employment.

On this International Day for Decent Work, the proof is in the results: where the DA governs, more people are working, and economic opportunities are growing.