Nigeria: Rent Crisis Hits Kaduna Residents

Many residents of Kaduna State are groaning under the weight of soaring house rents as landlords and agents continue to hike prices in significant parts of the State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that landlords and agents have raised rents in Ungwan Maigero, Karji, Narayi and Barnawa, making accommodation difficult for many low- and middle-income earners.

In some areas visited, a one-room self-contained apartment that used to go for between N100,000 and N150,000 now costs between N300,000 and N350,000.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Similarly, depending on location and facilities, a one-bedroom flat (room and parlour) now costs between N500,000 and N700,000.

Residents who spoke to LEADERSHIP expressed frustration over the situation, saying the increase has worsened the cost of living in the State.

Grace Ashafa, a resident of Narayi, said the high rent has added to the economic hardship already facing families.

"Life is becoming unbearable for us. Fuel is costly, and now house rent has doubled. It is difficult to survive," she said.

Emmanuel Auta, a father of five who lives in Karji, said his landlord recently raised the rent on his one-bedroom apartment by almost 50 per cent.

"I was paying N400,000, but the landlord has increased it to N600,000. I don't know where to get the money. I may have to move my family to a smaller place".

For widows and single parents, the situation is even more difficult.

A widow, Agatha Okeke, who resides in Ungwan Maigero, said she might be forced to return to her village if the situation persists.

"I am a petty trader. My profit is small, and I still have to pay school fees and feed my children. Now rent has gone beyond my reach," she said.

Some residents attributed the rising rent to the high cost of building materials and inflation, while others accused landlords and agents of taking advantage of the situation.

"Cement and other materials are indeed expensive, but some landlords are just exploiting people," said a resident of Barnawa who declined to be named.

They appealed to the Kaduna State Government to intervene and regulate rent to prevent more people from becoming homeless.