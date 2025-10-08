Tanzania Races to Digital Health Initiative in Fight Against NCDs

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA has taken a bold step in addressing the rising burden of the non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which is one of the greatest health challenges facing many countries today.

That was revealed in the 12th Health Summit at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC) in Dar es Salaam, experts, policymakers, and civil society leaders that Tanzania is committed to combat non-communicable diseases and it is has heavily invested in the campaign.

Going under the theme: Harnessing NCDs Data and Technologies to Accelerate Universal Health Coverage at Primary Healthcare in Tanzania, the summit was organized by the Ministry of Health in partnership with the Tanzania Diabetes Association (TDA) and the Tanzania Non-Communicable Diseases Alliance (TANCDA).

It emphasized the crucial role of data-driven health systems, digital innovation, and community participation in building a stronger and more equitable health system.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

During the summit was revealed that NCDs are a global big threat at the moment.

It said globally, NCDs such as diabetes, hypertension, cancer, and heart disease account for 74percent of all deaths, killing 41 million people annually.

In Tanzania, these conditions now represent two-fifths of disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) and one-third of premature deaths.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (2024), 9.8percent of Tanzanian adults are living with diabetes, up from just 1.6percent in 1984, a sharp rise that highlights the urgency of preventive and data-driven interventions.

To combat the threat, the Tanzanian government has steadily increased health sector funding from 2.1tri/-in 2020/21 to 3.1tri/- in 2025/26.

Yet, 85percent of Tanzanians still rely on- out-of-pocket payments for healthcare, while only 15perecnt are insured.

Spending on NCDs grew by 30percent between 2023 and 2024, underscoring the rising costs of treatment and management.

A major highlight of the forum was a presentation by Mr. Geofrey Mwakijungu, IT Manager from the Tanzania Diabetes Association (TDA) who showcased how the GoT-HoMIS NCD module, developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, is revolutionizing patient management. Piloted in Pwani and Lindi regions, the system integrates diabetes and hypertension data into one platform, enabling patient registration, follow-up, clinical reporting, and automatic indicator updates into DHIS2 dashboards.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The digitalization of NCD data ensures that healthcare providers can make timely, evidence-based decisions," said Mwakijungu. "It reduces paperwork, saves time, and strengthens the quality of care across all levels."

The module has improved reporting timeliness, data accuracy, and clinical follow-up, and is now set for nationwide scale-up, including a forthcoming Type 1 Diabetes registry.

Over 6,000 providers from 924 facilities have been trained through digital learning platforms such as the Morogoro E-Learning Hub and the World Continuing Education Alliance (WCEA). These platforms offer accredited CPD courses through the Medical Council of Tanganyika and the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

"Digital platforms are cost-effective and inclusive," said Dr. Rachel Nungu, Program Manager at TDA. "They help bridge the knowledge gap and empower providers even in rural settings."