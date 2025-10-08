Zimbabwe: Harare Rolls Out Prepaid Water Meters As New Pumps Boost City Supply

7 October 2025
263Chat (Harare)

Harare's water supply is set for major improvement following the installation of new high-powered pumps at the Morton Jeffrey Water Works and the rollout of prepaid water meters across the capital.

The developments are part of a partnership between the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare, Charles Tavengwa, the City of Harare and Helcraw Private Limited -- a move officials say will enhance water delivery and accountability in the city.

The prepaid water meters developed with Helcraw will allow residents to pay for water before consumption similar to the existing prepaid electricity system.

Authorities say the system will improve revenue collection, reduce unpaid bills and encourage responsible water use.

"The meters are designed with a mechanism that automatically stops water flow if payment is not made to the City Council," explained one of the engineers overseeing the project.

Helcraw confirmed that installation will begin in high-density suburbs alongside public education campaigns on how to manage water consumption effectively.

At Morton Jeffrey, engineers have installed new pumps capable of delivering up to 1,000 litres per second -- a significant boost expected to ease chronic shortages particularly in high-density areas that have endured years of erratic water supply.

Speaking during a tour of the upgraded water plant, Minister Tavengwa described the projects as key milestones in the government's push to improve access to clean and reliable water.

"You cannot run an economy without water. It is very critical that we have enough safe and clean water readily available to the residents of Harare," Tavengwa said.

He added that the government's broader goal was to improve livelihoods and strengthen service delivery across the country.

"This is why we are constantly conducting monitoring tours -- to understand why we are lagging behind and to find solutions. I am glad that we are addressing these issues today," he said.

However, one Harare resident called on the authorities to ensure that the expansion of water supply includes suburbs that have never had access to piped water.

"We kindly ask that water be provided in areas where it has never been available," the resident said.

