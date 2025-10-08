Mozambique and Brazil to Boost Bilateral Trade

Maputo — The Brazilian Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Duarte, believes that the bilateral trade between Mozambique and Brazil could easily be doubled with new investments, surpassing the current 200 million US dollars per year.

According to Duarte, who was speaking to reporters on Monday, in Maputo, after a political consultation between the two countries, bilateral trade between Mozambique and Brazil is still very small considering its potential.

The Brazilian diplomat raised the possibility of the two countries developing an investment facilitation agreement, acknowledging that this goal "will come naturally with the strengthening of relations between Brazil and Mozambique in terms of trade volume and new investments.'

According to the diplomat, Brazil is interested in boosting cooperation with Mozambique in agriculture "because Mozambique is a country that could not only import food from Brazil but also produce locally, because it's not just a matter of wanting to sell more, we also want to be able to produce here.'

"Brazil has high productivity, influenced by the development of improved seed technologies, soil regeneration, and modern irrigation. This agricultural aspect is one of the main ones, but our cooperation also encompasses health', he added.

He also said that cooperation in academic and professional training "enables deep relations between our people.'

For her part, Maria Manso, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and the Mozambican Community Abroad, said that relations between Mozambique and Brazil, which have lasted 50 years, "are excellent because they include several issues in the bilateral and multilateral arenas, as well as in South-South and North-South cooperation.'