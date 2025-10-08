Tanzania Affirms Clean Energy Campaign in Lake Zone

Mwanza — TANZANIA continues to campaign for clean cooking energy to make it a nationwide initiative, visiting institutions that feed over 100 people is the country's latest endeavor..

THE Director of Clean Cooking Energy, Nolasco Mlay, together with Experts from the Ministry of Energy, has begun a tour t to the Mwanzan region, intending to inspect the implementation of the government's directive for Institutions that feed more than 100 people to use Clean Cooking Energy.

The visit began by inspecting three Secondary Schools in Ilemela Municipality that have started using Clean Cooking Energy after benefiting from the CookFund project through the international program Integrated Approach to Sustainable Clean Cooking Solution implemented by the United Nations Development Fund (UNCDF) in collaboration with the European Union (EU).

The visit also aims to assess the use of Clean Cooking Energy by institutions that receive funding from the CookFund project.

Speaking during the visit, Mlay said that the visit is part of the implementation of the National Strategy for the Use of Clean Energy for Cooking (2024-2034), which aims to ensure that public institutions, including schools, use safe and environmentally friendly technology in cooking.

In ensuring that the Government's directive is implemented successfully, Mlay has urged Council and Municipal Directors whose institutions in their areas have not yet moved away from the use of unhygienic cooking energy to ensure that they implement the National Strategy for the Use of Clean Energy for Cooking.

"Public and Private Institutions in your areas, such as Schools, Hospitals, Prisons, and the Army, should use safe and environmentally friendly technology in cooking to avoid health and environmental impacts on the country," Mlay said

In parallel, Mlay has urged Teachers and School Principals to be at the forefront of educating students on the benefits of using clean energy for cooking so that they can become ambassadors to educate others.

"We urge teachers to guide students on the use of natural gas, smart stoves, and electricity as alternatives to firewood and charcoal because when these children learn, they will help change the attitudes of their communities from the use of dirty energy to using clean cooking energy". Mlay emphasized

Head Teachers of the inspected schools have stated that the use of clean cooking energy has helped cooking activities to be carried out in a friendly and safe environment, saving time and being affordable.

In another step, Experts from the Ministry of Energy visited schools that have not yet started using clean cooking energy and urged the leaders of those schools that rely on firewood and charcoal to start improving their cooking systems and move to the use of clean cooking energy.

The three schools visited in Ilemela Municipality that use Clean Cooking Energy include Bwiru Secondary Boys' Vocational School, Bwiru Secondary Girls' School, and Buswelu Secondary School.