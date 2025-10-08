Africa: Researchers Identify One of the Largest Water Towers in Southern Africa in Angola

Luanda — Angolan and National Geographic researchers have confirmed the existence of one of the largest water towers in southern Africa in Angola's central highlands, where major rivers such as the Zambezi, Kwanza, and Congo originate.

The Vice President, Esperança da Costa, announced this on Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the Southern African Science Service Centre for Climate Change and Adaptive Land Management SASSCAL 2.0 Scientific Conference, which is themed "From Research to Action: Strengthening Sustainability through Climate Change-Impact Solutions in the Southern African Region."

According to Vice President da Costa, the tower is an important natural freshwater reservoir on the continent. The objective of SASSCAL's scientific research and development programs is to transform the "Water Tower of Southern Africa" into an opportunity for science and scientific research.

This will strengthen cooperation in managing water resources and preserving biodiversity. The initiative aims to safeguard the prosperity, stability, and peace of Southern African communities.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Esperança da Costa highlighted projects such as the Wetlands, the Atlas of Dams and Reservoirs in Southern Africa, and the Graduate Schools program, all of which are aligned with environmental and climate sustainability goals.

The Vice-President said that the results of the Benguela Cold Current Convention (BCC) have been fundamental to the sustainable management of marine resources and the development of the blue economy's potential through infrastructure and intercontinental connections such as the Lobito Corridor. These connections facilitate cross-border trade and strengthen economic diversification, sovereignty, and stability.

According to the Vice President, coordinating and operationalizing these initiatives has been crucial to addressing transboundary issues and maximizing the effectiveness of climate interventions, including protecting marine ecosystems.

Since 2023, the SASSCAL has been addressing climate change and sustainable land management challenges in Southern Africa. It is an initiative by Angola, Botswana, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, and Germany. Germany has already contributed 10 million euros to the project. FMA/ART/AMP