South Africa: DA Refers Minister De Lille to Public Protector Over Abuse of Power

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has formally lodged a complaint with the Public Protector against the Minister of Tourism, Patricia De Lille, following her unlawful decision to dissolve the South African Tourism Board.

The Board had acted within its legal mandate to suspend the CEO over serious financial irregularities and abuse of power concerns. Instead of allowing due process to run, the Minister dissolved the Board, initially citing a procedural issue that does not withstand scrutiny, and later providing an entirely different justification.

This shift in reasoning raises serious questions about fairness, transparency, and accountability in her conduct.

Former Board members confirmed in Parliament that the Minister ignored warnings, interfered in Auditor-General investigations, and delayed action against a CEO implicated in wasting R4.1 million of public funds.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

By targeting the Board, Minister De Lille appears to have acted to protect the CEO, rather than the public interest.

The DA views this as a clear abuse of power. It undermines confidence in governance and shows disregard for the rules that safeguard accountability in public institutions.

In line with section 6(4)(a)(ii) of the Public Protector Act and section 182 of the Constitution, the DA has requested a full investigation to determine whether Minister De Lille acted improperly, unfairly, or unlawfully, and that appropriate remedial action be taken.

South Africans deserve transparency from those entrusted with public office. Minister De Lille has persistently failed to live up to this: she has not given Parliament a full record of her decision, and she has not complied with the 30 day limit on the DA's PAIA application. We will continue to use all available legal avenues, including the Public Protector, to ensure that the truth comes to light and that those responsible are held accountable.

Minister De Lille must explain her actions or step aside. Public trust in our institutions cannot be sacrificed to protect individual interests.