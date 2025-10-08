Nigeria: No Justification for Hostility Against Sharia in Nigeria - Scholars

Islamic scholars have said the proper implementation of Sharia in Nigeria would promote the collective welfare of both Muslims and non-Muslims and strengthen moral and social harmony in the country.

They noted that there is no reason for the antagonization of its implementation in Nigeria.

They spoke at the Annual Public lecture of The Muslim Congress (TMC), Kwara State chapter, held in Ilorin.

The event was themed: "Sharia in a Pluralistic Society: Prospects, Challenges and Strategies for Effective Implementation."

The Chief Executive Officer of Vanguard Academy, Ogun State, Ustadh Zanfaran Adeniyi, said Sharia and Islam are inseparable, adding that Muslims are at a disadvantage without it.

He noted that the system, when properly understood, is designed to promote justice, welfare and accountability in society.

"Sharia is Islam and Islam is Sharia. We are shortchanged without it, so Muslims must work towards having it reflected in our establishments and schools," he said.

Adeniyi explained that the implementation of Sharia in a society like Nigeria is both practicable and possible, citing examples of pluralistic countries like Malaysia and the United Kingdom where it is successfully applied within their legal systems.

He stressed that Sharia is not compulsory for non-Muslims, adding that "there is no justification for the hostility often expressed against its practice in Nigeria".

"Being a plural society is natural, as Allah has acknowledged in Qur'an 49:13. Sharia is not against diversity but works within it. In countries like Malaysia and the UK, Muslims practise Sharia peacefully while others follow their respective systems. Nigeria can do the same," he said.

He attributed much of the resistance to Sharia in Nigeria to propaganda, misconception and an unfounded fear of Islam.

According to him, a proper understanding of the concept would show that it benefits everyone by promoting moral discipline, justice and societal stability.

"There are many benefits for non-Muslims in the implementation of Sharia. For instance, non-Muslims in Nigeria already benefit from Islamic financial instruments like Sukuk, which fund major road projects that serve everyone.

"The same applies to other national initiatives linked to our membership of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Sharia protects rights, religions and even the places of worship of non-Muslims," he added.

The first lecturer, a public affairs analyst and author, Abdullateef Ishowo, examined Nigeria's political and social challenges from the perspective of global diplomacy and national values.

He said the country's internal contradictions, such as corruption, insecurity and poverty, continue to weaken its international standing.

Ishowo said Nigeria has lost touch with its cultural and moral foundations, unlike countries such as China that project their values into the global system.

He urged Nigerians to elect leaders with integrity, accountability and vision rather than political convenience.

"As followers, we must be conscious of the kind of leaders we elect, not necessarily based on their parties but on their character and capacity. Our leaders must make corruption difficult to thrive by strengthening institutions and ensuring transparency," he said.

He also urged Muslims to let Islamic principles guide their relationship with others, noting that Nigeria is home to Christians, traditionalists and atheists who must all coexist peacefully.

Also speaking at the event, chairman of the occasion and chairman, Guild of Public Commentators, Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulkadir Shola Muse, urged Muslim followers to be steadfast and hold their leaders accountable.

In an interview, Dr Wahab Zakari, Department of Religion, University of Ilorin, called for enlightenment and gradual implementation of Shari'a in Nigeria.

He expressed disappointment over the negative portrayal of Sharia by some people, saying it is meant to bring peace, not pain.

The Waali (Head) of The Muslim Congress, Kwara Chapter, Malam Abdulhakeem Idris, said the lecture was organised to mark Nigeria's independence and encourage reflection on the nation's moral and historical path. He urged participants to learn from history to build a future of peace and unity.

The event was attended by several Islamic scholars, academics, representatives of the Federation of Muslim Women's Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN), and students from various schools across the state.