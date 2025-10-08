Rwanda: House Approves Air Service Agreements Rwanda Signed With 12 Countries

The Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday, October 7, approved twelve draft laws ratifying air services agreements signed by the Rwandan government with multiple countries to expand international and regional aviation connections.

MPs said the legislative endorsement will play a key role in extending RwandAir's reach, enhancing air travel safety, and improving service quality while reducing operational costs.

The agreements were signed on different occasions between 2022 and 2024. They were signed with Eswatini, Guinea, Georgia, Canada, Liberia, Malawi, Mali, Oman, Poland, Suriname, France, and Zimbabwe.

Each agreement outlines the rights and responsibilities of the parties, covering passenger and cargo transport, landing rights, and operational safety standards.

The Minister of Infrastructure, Jimmy Gasore, who tabled the agreements before Parliament, told lawmakers that many of the agreements grant "fifth freedom" rights, enabling RwandAir to use foreign airspace and airports for technical reasons, such as refueling, safety, or maintenance, without conducting commercial activities at those locations.

"These provisions are designed to ensure flexibility in operations and guarantee uninterrupted air connectivity," he said.

Gasore also highlighted that Rwanda's membership in the Agency for Aerial Navigation Safety in Africa (ASECNA) and adherence to international standards will further enhance aviation safety, reduce costs, and generate economies of scale by 2028.

He noted that the agreements align with continental initiatives such as the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) under the African Union Agenda 2063 and the Yamoussoukro Decision, both of which encourage liberalization of African air transport and facilitate cross-border airline cooperation.

"President Paul Kagame has consistently emphasized the importance of integrating Rwanda's airspace with the region to strengthen trade and connectivity," Gasore noted.

The Minister said, however, that parliamentary vote does not mean RwandAir immediate operations to all the destinations.

"There is a process," he said. "These agreements provide the legal and technical framework for RwandAir to operate efficiently, but flights will commence according to strategic planning and operational readiness."

Members of Parliament highlighted the strategic significance of these pacts.

MP Yvonne Mujawabega emphasized the importance of ensuring that the countries signing the agreements actively support and facilitate RwandAir in achieving its operational and growth targets.

Complementing this view, MP Diogene Bitunguramye called for a clear timeline outlining when flights to each country would commence.

Meanwhile, MP Hope Tumukunde Gasatura cautioned that, despite the agreements being signed, any delays or changes by partner countries must be closely monitored through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

RwandAir has set ambitious growth targets, aiming to more than double passenger numbers from just over 1 million in 2023/24 to more than 2.1 million by 2028/29.

The airline plans to expand its destinations from 23 to 29 over the same period through new aircraft acquisitions, additional routes, and strategic partnerships, as outlined in the government's Transport Sector Strategic Plan 2024-2029.

According to the airline management, it has seen a strong recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic, which had reduced passenger numbers from 1.15 million pre-pandemic to just 316,858 in 2020/21.

Revenues rebounded sharply, rising 82 percent to Rwf620.6 billion in 2023 from Rwf341 billion in 2022.