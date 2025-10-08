Rwanda: Somali Defence Chief in Rwanda to Strengthen Cooperation

The Chief of Defence Forces of the Somali National Armed Forces, Major General Odawa Yusuf Rage, and his delegation, on October 7, visited Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) headquarters in Kimihurura to strengthen the existing defence cooperation between the two countries' armed forces.

During the six-day-long visit which is ongoing, Major General Rage held a meeting with Rwanda's Minister of Defence, Juvenal Marizamunda, and RDF Chief of Defence Staff, General Mubarakh Muganga.

The visit, according to the defence ministry's statement, aligns with the Somali National Armed Forces' strategic plan to strengthen defence cooperation and mutual support among East African partners, which is considered as a critical factor in transforming security gains into sustainable peace and long-term regional stability.

During the meeting, the Somali National Armed Forces delegation was briefed on regional security dynamics, including Rwanda's contribution to Peace and Security in Africa.

The Somali National Armed Forces delegation also visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial, where they paid tribute to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The delegation will also visit RDF-affiliated agencies, as well as the Campaign against Genocide Museum.