Zimbabwe: Mutodi Removed As Parliamentary Committee Chair Over Bribery Claims Against Finance Ministry PS Guvamatanga

7 October 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Bikita South MP Energy Mutodi has been removed from his position as Chairperson of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Economic Development following allegations he made against Finance Ministry Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga, accusing him of receiving multi-million dollar kickbacks from government contractors.

In a post on X last week, Mutodi claimed Parliament had received complaints regarding Guvamatanga's conduct and alleged that he was demanding payments of between 5% and 10% from ministries and departments to facilitate Treasury disbursements.

Mutodi further alleged that Guvamatanga's wealth, which he said includes several mansions and over 5,000 dairy cattle, was built from illicit proceeds amounting to more than US$1 billion.

The MP repeated his claims in Parliament, calling for Guvamatanga to be summoned to clear his name, before later retracting the allegations and issuing a public apology.

A letter seen by NewZimbabwe.com from Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda informed Mutodi of his dismissal from the committee chairmanship. He has since been replaced by Chipinge East MP Lincoln Dhliwayo.

"This serves to notify you that pursuant to Standing Order No. 19 of the National Assembly, the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders (CSRO) has resolved to terminate your tenure as Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Investment Promotion with immediate effect.

"Consequently, all benefits and entitlements attendant upon the said role shall likewise be discontinued forthwith. Please be guided accordingly," reads the letter.

