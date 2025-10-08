Somalia: 'Mogadishu Is a Historic Hub of Trade and Connectivity' - Somali President

Mogadishu, October 7, 2025 — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Tuesday officially opened the East Africa Business Integration Forum in Mogadishu, marking the second time the capital has hosted the regional event aimed at deepening economic, political, and social cooperation among East African nations.

In his opening remarks, President Mohamud underscored the significance of Somalia hosting the forum, describing it as a symbol of growing confidence in the country and its new role within the East African Community (EAC), which Somalia officially joined in 2023.

"Mogadishu is a city with a rich history of trade and longstanding regional connectivity," the president said. "Hosting this forum reflects Somalia's commitment to playing an active role in regional integration and in promoting peace and economic development across East Africa."

President Mohamud called on scholars, business leaders, and policymakers to take a proactive role in advancing integration, particularly through evidence-based research, policy recommendations, and investment strategies that foster economic growth, political cooperation, and sustainable development.

The high-level forum brought together regional and international business leaders, academics, and experts who discussed accelerating East Africa's integration agenda and enhancing the EAC's role in the broader development of the African continent.

The event is seen as a significant step in strengthening Somalia's ties with its regional partners and reaffirming its commitment to long-term stability and prosperity.