Somalia Intelligence Forces Kill Seven Al-Shabaab Militants in Planned Raid - NISA

7 October 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, October 7, 2025 — Somali intelligence forces, with support from international partners, carried out a targeted operation late Monday night against Al-Shabaab militants in the Basra area of the Middle Shabelle region, the country's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) said in a statement.

The operation resulted in the killing of seven Al-Shabaab members, including senior commanders, while three others were wounded. According to NISA, the strike directly targeted a location where the militants were hiding.

The raid followed intelligence indicating that the group was planning attacks aimed at disrupting security along the key corridor between Mogadishu and Balcad, the agency added.

Roughly 40 militants had reportedly gathered at the site to prepare for the planned operations. Security forces also destroyed tents and shelters used by the group.

NISA described the operation as a "successful mission" that significantly disrupted Al-Shabaab's plots in the region. No civilian casualties were reported, and the area has since been secured.

Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda-linked group, has waged an insurgency in Somalia for over a decade, frequently targeting security forces, government officials, and civilians in its bid to overthrow the internationally backed government.

