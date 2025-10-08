Zimbabwe: UNICEF Hails Zimbabwe for Investing U.S.$1,9m in Measles-Rubella Immunisation

The Government has received high acclaim from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) for its commitment to safeguarding child health, specifically through a substantial US$1,9 million allocation from the national treasury for the 2025 Measles-Rubella Campaign.

Speaking at the official launch of the national Measles-Rubella vaccination campaign, which was presided over by Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Douglas Mombeshora, at Stoneridge Clinic in Harare on Monday, UNICEF Country Representative Mrs Etona Ekole hailed the country's vaccination efforts.

"UNICEF commends the Government of Zimbabwe for its strong national ownership and commitment to protecting children's health by contributing approximately US$1,9 million from the national treasury towards the 2025 Measles-Rubella Campaign," she said.

"This substantial investment underscores the Government's leadership in co-financing critical immunisation activities, reflecting Zimbabwe's prioritisation of immunisation within the national health agenda, as well as its commitment to sustaining life-saving vaccination programmes through shared responsibility with partners.

"UNICEF will enable the successful rollout of this campaign, ensuring the availability of vaccines and operational support to reach all targeted children across the country."

This massive health drive aims to reach more than 2,5 million children across the country.

Running from October 6 to October 10, the campaign targets children aged between six and 59 months, offering free measles-rubella vaccines and Vitamin A supplements.

The services are being provided at every health facility and through outreach teams deployed across the country.

"UNICEF is proud to support this life-saving effort. We commend the leadership of the Honourable Minister of Health and Child Care and the dedication of health workers across the country who will reach every corner of Zimbabwe, from urban centres to the most remote villages, to ensure that every eligible child receives the protection they need," she said.

"We also recognise the vital role of communities, parents, and caregivers. Your trust and participation are the backbone of this campaign. When you bring your children to be vaccinated, you are not only protecting them, but you are also protecting your neighbours, your schools, and your nation."