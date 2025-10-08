South Africa: Malema Turns Parliament Upside Down Over Mkhwanazi Hearing

Julius Malema clashed with MPs and lawyers, saying Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's affidavit was meant for the Madlanga Commission, not Parliament.

The hearing stopped for hours before Members of Parliament deleted one word from the statement so Mkhwanazi could testify.

EFF leader Julius Malema stopped a Parliament hearing on Tuesday where KwaZulu-Natal police boss Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was supposed to testify.

The committee met to hear Mkhwanazi's claims that crime and politics had taken over the police.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

But before he could even take an oath, Malema jumped in.

He said the affidavit Mkhwanazi brought was "not for Parliament" but for the Madlanga Commission.

"There is no General Mkhwanazi before us," Malema shouted. "The legal team is embarrassing the committee on camera."

He accused evidence leader Norman Arendse of disrespecting the committee and shouted, "I have no confidence in him!"

MPs from all sides started arguing, and committee chair Soviet Lekganyane had to stop the meeting more than once.

For hours, Parliament went in circles as Malema demanded the document be corrected before the hearing could go on.

Eventually, MPs agreed to delete one word - "supplementary" - from Mkhwanazi's statement so he could be sworn in.

By then, the damage was done.

What was meant to be a serious discussion about police corruption turned into a shouting match led by Malema.

The hearing finally continued, but only after Parliament's afternoon had been wasted on political drama.