Zimbabwe: Saintfloew Hospitalised, Cause of Illness Still Unknown

Popular rapper Saintfloew has been admitted to Corporate 24 Hospital in Harare, where he is receiving medical attention after falling seriously ill.

The development was confirmed by businessman and music promoter Tinashe Mutarisi, who shared the news on his social-media platforms on Monday evening, asking fans to keep the musician in their prayers.

According to Mutarisi, the Gogogoi hit-maker -- real name Tafadzwa Kadzimwe -- was admitted after his condition worsened over the weekend. He is reportedly unable to speak and is under close medical supervision.

"A few minutes ago, Mai Santa texted me to let me know that Saintfloew has been admitted at Cooperate 24 hospital," posted Mutarisi.

"He is not feeling well and unable to speak. I spoke to him right after his performance at Gwanzura stadium and he told me he was battling a strange fever."

Mutarisi said the musician had complained of the illness shortly after his show at Gwanzura Stadium but delayed seeking treatment, assuming it was a passing fever.

The exact cause of the illness is not yet known, but doctors are conducting tests to establish the diagnosis.

Fans quickly flooded social media with messages of concern and encouragement, using hashtags such as #PrayForSaintfloew and #GetWellSoonSaint. Many praised the artist for his resilience and positive influence on the youth, describing him as one of the few musicians who have managed to merge street authenticity with commercial success.

Saintfloew rose to fame with hits like Silas Mavende, Gogogoi, and Under Pressure, earning a reputation as one of Zimbabwe's most charismatic young rappers. His music often explores real-life struggles, fame, and redemption -- themes that have resonated with thousands of young listeners.