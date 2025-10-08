South Africa: New Municipal Tariffs Spark Outcry in Cape Town - South African News Briefs - October 7, 2025

COSATU Slams Cape Town Over High Municipal Tariffs

COSATU has criticized the City of Cape Town over its increased municipal tariffs, including new fixed charges for water, sanitation, and a cleaning levy introduced in July, reports EWN. Approximately 500 COSATU supporters marched through the Cape Town CBD to mark the International Day for Decent Work, handing the city a memorandum that demanded a review of the charges. City spokesperson Jean-Marie Pressly confirmed the memorandum was received and would be addressed. Western Cape provincial secretary, Melvern de Bruyn, said that COSATU also handed a memorandum to the provincial and national governments regarding the high unemployment rate in the country. The Palestine Solidarity Campaign joined the march, drawing parallels between the struggles of Palestinians in Gaza and unemployed South Africans.

Limpopo Pig Farmer Murder Trial Continues in Polokwane High Court

The murder trial of Limpopo pig farmer Zacharia Olivier and his co-accused, William Musora, continues in the High Court in Polokwane, reports SABC News. The court heard that the two allegedly placed the bodies of Maria Makgato and Kudzai Ndlovu in a pigsty at the Onverwacht farm outside Polokwane after killing them and injuring a man, Mabutho Ncube, in August last year. Both Olivier and Musora have pleaded not guilty to murder, with Olivier only admitting to possessing an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. In his affidavit, Olivier said that they placed the victims' bodies in an empty pigsty. Meanwhile, a third accused, Rudolf de Wet, has turned state witness in the case.

Joburg Water Launches Borehole Project to Combat Massive Water Loss

Joburg Water has revealed that it loses about 33% of its water supply, mainly due to illegal connections in informal settlements and leaks, reports EWN. To address the city's ongoing water shortages, the utility, in partnership with Wits University, has launched a pilot borehole system in nine informal settlements, including Water Works in southern Johannesburg, Lenasia, and Soweto. Joburg Water Managing Director Ntshavheni Mukwevho said the initiative aims to reduce water losses, allow reservoirs to recover properly, and improve regular supply. He added that residents had previously been provided with water tankers to curb illegal connections. However, resident Keletso Mbele said that they also had issues with the tankers.

