Ethiopia Striving to Build an Internationally Competitive Health Sector

8 October 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is working to establish a system that will enable it to build a health sector that is competitive not only in Africa but also internationally, House of People's Representatives (HPR) Industry and Mining Affairs Standing Committee Chairperson Amarech Bakolo said.

The Chairperson remarked on the inauguration of Qeteran Manufacturing Medical Equipment Trading PLC at Kilinto Special Economic Zone.

According to her, the government is giving attention to the private sector by extending multifaceted support.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The newly inaugurated privately owned medical testing kits factory, Qeteran Manufacturing Medical Equipment Trading PLC, is expected to contribute to import substitution. The Chairperson noted that several supports and favorable conditions are being created for medicines and medical devices manufacturers.

In this respect, remarkable results have been registered during the last years.

Speaking on the occasion, Health State Minister Frehiwot Abebe said the private sector has been encouraged to engage in pharmaceutical and medical manufacturing, following the implementation of the macroeconomic reform.

She pointed out that the Ministry of Health is pushing to increase capital of the pharmaceutical market.

Ethiopian Pharmaceutical Supply Service (EPSS) Director-General Abdulkadir Galgalo on his part stressed the need for giving attention to ensuring quality at international standards.

Such factories would have a significant contribution to meet the demand of 22,000 health institutions across the country, he added.

Kilinto Special Economic Zone General Manager, Tolossa Bedada said the number of local companies engaged in the sector has increased following the "Made in Ethiopia" movement.

Qeteran Manufacturing Medical Equipment Trading PLC CEO, Atakure Ayalew said the factory would produce various medical testing kits.

The PLC established with an outlay of 500 million Birr has created jobs for 150 people, it was learned.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.